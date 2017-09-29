Mom’s viral photo of mangled car shows importance of car seats

LANCASTER, Pa. (WFLA) — A Pennsylvania mother shook by a terrifying car accident is reminding parents to buckle up their children the right way.

On Tuesday, Jenna Casado Rabberman shared a photo of her mangled 2015 Honda CRV behind two car seats, in seemingly perfect condition.

https://www.facebook.com/jenna.casadorabberman/posts/10102408310069428

Rabberman said she was on her way home from preschool with her sons when the SUV was struck by another vehicle.

“My boys escaped without a scratch but the paramedics told me it could have been very different had I not taken the extra two minutes to be sure they were buckled correctly,” she said.

According to Rabberman, the paramedics credit her children’s safety to the car seats, which are Chicco and Graco models.

“THIS is why you buckle your kids into their car seats correctly every SINGLE time,” Rabberman said on Facebook. “Even when they scream because the straps are tight. Even when they complain about the chest clip or being rear facing.”

Rabberman told USA Today she will be replacing the car seats as recommended by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.