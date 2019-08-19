MONDAY: A few showers and storms possible this afternoon and evening

Humidity continues to increase today as a small disturbance moves into the area.

Along with the humidity, a chance of showers and storms will be possible this afternoon and evening with high temperatures in the low 90s with heat index values in the triple digits

A few showers may linger into early Tuesday morning then by Tuesday afternoon another round of a few showers and storms will be possible, temperatures will continue to hover in the low 90s with heat index values in the triple digits.

This disturbance will stick around throughout much of the week and this will continue to give us off and on showers and storms mainly in the afternoon and evening due to daytime heating. Highs early this week will be in the low 90s and by the end of the week a few locations may struggle to get out of the upper 80s.