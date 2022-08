COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL) — This week Sen. Raphael Warnock kicked his re-election campaign into high gear with a bus tour.

He is being challenged by Republican Herschel Walker.

Monday and Tuesday, he stopped in Albany, Americus, Columbus, Newnan, and Union City.

The stops included old-style stump speeches by Warnock.

