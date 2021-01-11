 

MONDAY: Scattered showers and staying cool

Showers are back this afternoon as another low pressure system moves across the southeast. For us across east Alabama and west Georgia we will see all rain as this system moves through. A few areas across north Alabama and Mississippi will see accumulating snow with cold air wrapping around the system. Today will be cool and soggy with temperatures remaining in the 40s for the day.

We start drying out Tuesday and Wednesday as the system moves out with the sun returning. With the sun back temperatures warm a bit to feel more seasonable. Thursday 60s are back as high pressure holds across the southeast.

A few showers will be possible Friday as we close out the week with another cold front swinging through the area. The upcoming weekend will see sun back while remaining below average.

Monday

46° / 39°
Rain
Rain 99% 46° 39°

Tuesday

52° / 32°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 52° 32°

Wednesday

54° / 29°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 54° 29°

Thursday

56° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 56° 38°

Friday

57° / 32°
Few Showers
Few Showers 34% 57° 32°

Saturday

50° / 28°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 50° 28°

Sunday

53° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 53° 33°

Hourly Forecast

44°

10 AM
Light Rain
88%
44°

45°

11 AM
Rain
83%
45°

46°

12 PM
Showers
50%
46°

45°

1 PM
Cloudy
24%
45°

44°

2 PM
Showers
56%
44°

44°

3 PM
Rain
77%
44°

45°

4 PM
Light Rain
87%
45°

46°

5 PM
Rain
88%
46°

45°

6 PM
Light Rain
73%
45°

44°

7 PM
Light Rain
63%
44°

44°

8 PM
Showers
50%
44°

45°

9 PM
Showers
42%
45°

44°

10 PM
Showers
35%
44°

44°

11 PM
Cloudy
22%
44°

44°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
44°

43°

1 AM
Cloudy
9%
43°

43°

2 AM
Cloudy
12%
43°

42°

3 AM
Cloudy
16%
42°

42°

4 AM
Cloudy
13%
42°

42°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
42°

41°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
41°

41°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
41°

41°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
41°

41°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
41°

