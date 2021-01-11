MONDAY: Scattered showers and staying cool

Showers are back this afternoon as another low pressure system moves across the southeast. For us across east Alabama and west Georgia we will see all rain as this system moves through. A few areas across north Alabama and Mississippi will see accumulating snow with cold air wrapping around the system. Today will be cool and soggy with temperatures remaining in the 40s for the day.

We start drying out Tuesday and Wednesday as the system moves out with the sun returning. With the sun back temperatures warm a bit to feel more seasonable. Thursday 60s are back as high pressure holds across the southeast.

A few showers will be possible Friday as we close out the week with another cold front swinging through the area. The upcoming weekend will see sun back while remaining below average.