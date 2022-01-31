Montgomery man pleads guilty in deadly, drunk driving crash that killed AU employee

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Montgomery man accused of driving drunk and leaving the scene of a deadly crash that killed a 57-year-old Auburn University Library employee in 2019 pleaded guilty Monday inside a Lee County Courtroom.

(Shearer)

Auburn investigators say on June 4th, 2019, George Shearer III was 28-years-old and intoxicated when he hit and killed Joe Cleere while Cleere was riding a motorcycle along Wire Road. Shearer was facing a murder charge and pled guilty Monday to the lesser included charges of Manslaughter and Driving Under the Influence. Shearer was sentenced to 15 years on the Manslaughter charge and one year for the DUI.

Prosecutors informed the court Cleere’s family supported the plea agreement. Shearer began serving his sentence 41 days ago when he self surrendered. His defense attorney asked for a probation hearing in March.

Cleere’s family is in the process of a wrongful death civil suit in the deadly crash.