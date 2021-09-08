Montgomery man pleads guilty to string of bank robberies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Montgomery man pleaded guilty to robbing four banks during a two-month period in 2019, announced Acting United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart.

During the plea hearing, Jamie Josuhnta Ryans, 27, from Montgomery, Alabama, admitted to robbing banks in four different counties in central Alabama. Information on the banks and dates are as follows:

• BB&T Bank in Montgomery, Alabama, robbed on October 17, 2019.

• BanccorpSouth Bank in Hayneville, Alabama, robbed on October 25, 2019.

• Community Neighbor Bank in Greenville, Alabama, robbed on November 6, 2019.

• First National Bank of Dozier in Dozier, Alabama, robbed on December 11, 2019.

According to court records and statements made in open court, on each occasion Ryans entered the bank and gave a teller a note demanding money but did not produce a weapon or show that he had one. However, during the December 11th robbery, Ryans did imply to the teller at the First National Bank of Dozier that he had a firearm in his pocket.

Tellers at all four locations ultimately complied with Ryans’ written demands and gave him money from their bank drawers. After the First National Bank Robbery in Dozier, Ryans entered a waiting vehicle being driven by Kendrick Deantay Flynn, a 31-year-old also from Montgomery.

Flynn previously pleaded guilty to his involvement in the Dozier bank robbery and on March 31, 2021, was sentenced to 38 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled for Ryans in the coming months. At this hearing he will be facing up to 20 years in prison. Ryans will also be subject an order of restitution to the banks after their total losses are determined by the court.