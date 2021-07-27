Montgomery man sentenced to 27 months for escaping federal custody and hitting United States Marshalls car in the process

MONTGOMERY Ala. (WRBL) – A convicted felon who failed to return to halfway house after going to his work release program and later hit the car of a United States Marshal in an attempt to escape has been sentenced to served 27 months in federal prison.

The Office of Acting United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart announced D’Anthony Marquez Dillard, age 29, has been sentenced to 27 months in federal prison following an incident in September 2020 in which he escaped federal custody.

In February of 2016, Dillard was sentenced for being a felon in possession of a firearm and was placed in the Bureau of Prisons custody to serve his time. In June of 2020 Dillard was transferred to a halfway house.

According to officials September 12, 2020, Dillard had failed to report as required and a warrant was issued for him. On October 15, 2020, United States Marshalls received a tip on Dillard’s location and went to serve the warrant.

When Marshals arrived on the scene, at a gas station, they spotted Dillard in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. The Marshals surrounded Dillard’s vehicle with vehicles of their own to block him in and prevent escape.

Dillard put his car in reverse and rammed the law enforcement vehicle behind him, but quickly gave up when the other vehicles closed in to prevent further movement. No injuries were sustained and there was minimal property damage.