Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed tests positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) – The mayor of Alabama’s capital city has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet on Saturday morning, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed confirmed the positive test, though he said he only had mild symptoms. Reed said he is “fully vaccinated” and has received a booster shot.

“I was surprised to learn that I tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday after returning home from a business trip,” Reed wrote. “I’ll be in isolation for the next week while staying engaged in city matters.”

According to his Facebook page, Reed attended the winter meeting for the 90th United States Conference of Mayors in Washington D.C. The event was held at the Capital Hilton Hotel with COVID-19 measures following those put forth by the city as a whole.

Reed’s positive test comes as the Omicron variant skyrockets across the State of Alabama. As of Sunday, January 23, the Alabama Department of Public Health was reporting a 45% positivity rate in COVID-19. Every county in the state is also labeled “high risk” for spread of the virus.