Missing six-year-old boy has been located by Montgomery police

UPDATE: The child has been located. Thanks for your help

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Johnathan Pascal.

Johnathan Pascal is a 6-year-old black male, and may be suffering from a condition that requires medication. He was last seen on Brewbaker Drive in Montgomery, Alabama on Friday, July 26, 2019 around 10:30 am. Johnathan Pascal may be in the company of his mother, Maranda Rudolph, a 38-year-old black female. Their direction of travel is unknown at this time. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Johnathan Pascal or Maranda Rudolph, please contact the Montgomery Police Department at (334) 625-3353 or call 911.

