MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Montgomery Zoo is mourning the loss of a beloved giraffe. A reticulated giraffe, Jenna was humanely euthanized due to the worsening of her health.

According to the zoo, this difficult decision was made following extensive discussion between the Zoo’s Veterinary and Senior Management.

Photo by Montgomery Zoo

Jenna was born on May 17, 2005, at the Montgomery Zoo. She had a traumatic injury to her left rear leg at the age of five. This injury created mobility problems as Jenna aged.

Zoo said Jenna lived a full and happy life despite her disability. She was surrounded by her loving caregivers at the time of her peaceful passing.

“Jenna was a beloved giraffe to our staff and the community,” said Zoo Director, Marcia Woodard. “While making compassionate decisions comes with the job, this one was difficult. After realizing her mobility had deteriorated, we had to make the difficult decision to humanely euthanize Jenna so she would not have to endure prolonged suffering. We know our community will be grieving with us during this time.”

The Zoo appreciates public support during this difficult time and welcomes all guests to visit Jenna’s sister, Ashley.