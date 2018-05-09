Montgomery’s Zestlan Simmons named 2018 Alabama Teacher of The Year

The Alabama Department of Education has named Zestlan Simmons as its 2018 Teacher of the Year.

Simmons, who teaches at Booker T. Washington Magnet High School in Montgomery, was given her award at the RSA Plaza Terrace on Wednesday night. She was chosen over three other finalists: Meghan Allen of Jefferson County School System, Carol McLaughlin of Hoover City School System, and Dr. Blake Busbin of the Auburn City School System.

As a result of her win, ALFA Insurance will be gifting Simmons a car for a year, and Interior Elements is gifting the teacher with a classroom makeover.