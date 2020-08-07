Montour County hit hard by storms

News

by: Kevin Hayes

Posted: / Updated:

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A storm is wreaking havoc through several counties Friday. Spots across Montour, Northumberland and neighboring counties have been ravaged by a severe storm.

At Geisinger Medical Center Danville where reports have had county communications tied up all morning, power lines and trees down. On Upper Mulberry Street a tree actually coming down on to a car. Luckily no one injured as a result.

Severe storms caused heavy damage in Montour County Friday morning. A tree on Upper Mulberry Street came crashing down on a car Friday morning. No one was injured.

A few miles away, a screen destroyed at the Point Drive In theater. There’s a lot to unpack in terms of damage, repair and cleanup efforts.

Reporter Kevin Hayes will have more on the extent of today’s storm on later editions of Eyewitness News.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

94° / 72°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 94° 72°

Saturday

96° / 74°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 96° 74°

Sunday

96° / 73°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 96° 73°

Monday

96° / 74°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 96° 74°

Tuesday

96° / 73°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 96° 73°

Wednesday

93° / 73°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 93° 73°

Thursday

92° / 73°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 40% 92° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

92°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

92°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

91°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°

90°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

88°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

85°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

12 AM
Clear
0%
80°

79°

1 AM
Clear
0%
79°

78°

2 AM
Clear
0%
78°

76°

3 AM
Clear
0%
76°

76°

4 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

5 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

6 AM
Clear
10%
74°

74°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
74°

75°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
75°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

83°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

86°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
86°

89°

12 PM
Sunny
10%
89°

91°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

93°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories