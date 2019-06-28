More Georgians invest in solar panel installation

Rooftop solar installations are growing nationwide, lowering electricity bills and creating free sources of energy. Georgia ranks as one of the states to lead the nation for its solar power.

“Georgia has a very specific resource endowment, flat land, and good sun and a strong utility company like Georgia Power where it really makes an excellent market,” said Ryan Sanders, Partner for Beltline Energy.

The Georgia Public Service Commission and Georgia Power are currently working together on an integrated resource plan that includes 1,500 megawatts of utility skill solar.

“That’s roughly 1.5 billion dollars of solar that will be developed in the state of Georgia for the next 3 years,” said Sanders.

As more Georgia residents shift to solar power, cost savings while keeping the environment Eco-friendly becomes undeniable.

“The cost to procure solar energy has dropped to a point where it’s attractive to all utility companies and so the price is right, so to speak, utilities are now procuring solar at a rapid pace,” said Sanders.