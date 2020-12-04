 

 

More monoliths materialize around the world … as memes

News

by: Reem Ikram and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 27, 2020, file photo, provided by Terrance Siemon, is a monolith that was placed in a red-rock desert in an undisclosed location in San Juan County southeastern Utah. Days after the arrival and swift disappearance of two shining metal monoliths spotted half a world away from each other, another towering structure has popped up, this time at the pinnacle of a trail in Southern California. Its straight sides and height appear similar to one discovered in the Utah desert and another that was found in Romania. (Terrance Siemon via AP, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (KTVX) – After the Utah desert monolith took the world by storm, another sighting was reported in Romania, then in California. Now, even more monoliths are materializing out of thin air around the globe, or at least online.

Following the discovery of the original monolith on November 18, in a remote area of the Utah desert, crowds have been flocking to sneak a peek.

According to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM),  a relatively large number of people showed up to the site.

  • Credit: Utah Department of Public Safety
  • Credit: Utah Department of Public Safety
  • Credit: Utah Department of Public Safety
  • Credit: Utah Department of Public Safety
  • Credit: Utah Department of Public Safety
  • Credit: Utah Department of Public Safety
  • Credit: Utah Department of Public Safety

“The structure received national and international interest and sparked a dialogue regarding who installed it and what it symbolized, generating widespread attention,” reads a BLM press release. 

Since the viral mystery began meme makers have been busy.

Social influencers and even large companies are getting creative and sharing their own monolith discoveries:

The monolith was even given the honor of giving a TEDTalk.

The monolith apparently even made it way over to India, replacing the Taj mahal.

Budweiser decided to reveal the true nature of the monolith.

Tetris joined in on the fun with four monoliths.

McDonald’s claimed the monolith was actually a drive-thru intercom; inviting other companies to place an order.

However others may interpret the strange structure, one thing is for sure, to truly understand the monolith you must embody it first, “BE the monolith!” shares Spongebob Squarepants.

