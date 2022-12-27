NOTASULGA, Ala. (WRBL) – A water shortage emergency is impacting 1,023 customers who are now without running water in Notasulga, Macon County. Mayor Tommy Miller says when the water does come back on possibly Tuesday night or Wednesday, customers will be under a boiling water notice until the water tests free of bacteria. The town is coming together to make sure people are cared for and safe.

Water sources started having trouble on Christmas Eve. 2:30 PM on December 25 the water system lost pressure due to freezing temperatures and pipes busting. Notasulga is filling its tank off the Loachapoka Water System, but the process is slowed due to main sizes.

Pallets of water are at Town Hall and Notasulga Water customers can come by and pick up two cases per each customer. So far about 10 pallets have been distributed, and water is being donated too. Lake water is available for flushing toilets. Mayor Miller and others are driving wafer to people’s homes who lack transportation to come pick it up.

We are told Tallassee is having trouble pumping water out of the river, which feeds the Wall Street Water Authority, which feeds Notasulga Water Departments. Water leaks and freezing pipes are to blame. Property owners are urged to check service lines to make sure pipes are not broken, rather than frozen.

As soon as the tank is filled, water crews will try to restart the system. A boiling water notice is in effect. Customers are urged to bring tap water to a rolling boil and boil for at least one minute and then cool before using. Or used bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice. When water mains, lose pressure and increases the chance of untreated, water and harmful microbes can enter your water. Harmful microbes in drinking water can cause diarrhea cramps, nausea, headaches, and other symptoms and may pose a special risk for infants some elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems. If you experience any of the symptoms and they persist, you should seek medical advice.