More than 30,000 people have signed up for COVID-19 vaccine shots in Columbus

More than a month into the COVID-19 vaccine distribution process, there is far more demand than there is vaccine.

WRBL News 3 interviewed Dr. Asante Hilts with the West Central Georgia Health District. The numbers of those trying to get the vaccine are staggering.

Since early January, the Georgia Department of Public Health has been putting shots in arms here in Columbus – and across the state.

The waiting list for those shots is long – and can be frustrating. Right now, only medical personnel, first responders, those 65 and over – and their caregivers qualify.

In Columbus alone, far more people want the shot than can get it.

“Right now, we have about 30,000 people – just for us DPH – on our waiting list,” Hilts said. “Those who have registered to receive the vaccine and we have only given out about 2,000. So, that doesn’t allow us to have a significant impact on those who want it because we still have a waiting list off about 30,000 people.”

DPH has partnered with the city of Columbus to give out another roughly 5,000 shots in Muscogee County.

DPH has started reaching out to those on the waiting list to let them know when the process stands. They know that some people on the waiting list may have gotten the shots elsewhere,

Fort Benning, Piedmont Columbus Regional and St. Francis-Emory Healthcare have their own vaccine program separate from DPH.