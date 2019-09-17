More than 50 suspects facing drug charges in east Alabama in multiple investigations

CHAMBERS CO., Ala. (WRBL) – More than 50 people are facing various drug charges in multiple investigations conducted from July 18th – September 17th by Agents with the Chambers County Drug Task Force/ Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force.

Agents conducted numerous operations, traffic stops and search warrants that resulted in the execution of nine search warrants, and the arrests of 54 individuals on 155 charges.

Arrests made are as follows:

Tito Santana Dunn 27 of Valley – Trafficking in Marijuana – Manufacturing/Cultivating Marijuana – Possession of Manufacture Equipment – Possession of a Controlled Substance – and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Latesha Quanshe Mayes 40 of Lanett – Trafficking in Marijuana – Manufacturing/Cultivating Marijuana – Possession of Manufacture Equipment – Possession of a Controlled Substance – and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Devonta Jarmall Fears 26 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Grover Lee Brown 64 of Roanoke – Trafficking in Heroin – Attempting to Elude – Tampering with evidence.

Detrile Jones 23 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Pamela Cruz 61 of Lanett – Possession of Marijuana 2nd – Drug Paraphernalia

Christian Sparks 18 of Lanett – Possession of Marijuana 2nd – Drug Paraphernalia

Austin Calloway 23 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia.

Javonta Tramel Williams 25 of Lanett – Possession of Marijuana 1st

Jeffrey Wayne Glover 46 of Phenix City – Possession of a Controlled Substance – Attempting to Elude.

Alice Renee Hall 54 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Jaja Zambrowski Davis Jr. 25 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance – Drug Paraphernalia.

Juvenile 16 of Lanett – Possession of Marijuana 2nd.

Timothy Steele 59 of West Point – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia.

Kimberly Deann Harris 28 of Five Points – Possession of a Controlled Substance – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia.

Emily Nicole Smith 28 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Jonathan Desmond Tomlinson 40 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Dionna Howard 22 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Juvenile 16 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance X2 – Drug Paraphernalia – Possession of Marijuana 2nd – Minor in Possession of Alcohol – Minor in Possession of Tobacco.

Brandon Leon Hartman 29 of Valley – Trafficking in Methamphetamine – Drug Paraphernalia – Possession of Marijuana 2nd.

Sara Elizabeth Dewberry 22 of Valley – Trafficking in Methamphetamine – Drug Paraphernalia – Possession of Marijuana 2nd.

Nykolis Henderson 19 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 2nd.

Brittany Booker 29 of Lanett – Possession of Marijuana 2nd – Drug Paraphernalia.

Christopher Smith 34 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia.

Tina Marie Haynes 42 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance X2 – Drug Paraphernalia – Possession of Marijuana 2nd.

Liedmund Likeem Dawson 26 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance – Possession of Marijuana 1st – Receiving Stolen Property 4th – Possession of Counterfeit Currency – Drug Paraphernalia.

Aaliyah Symone Ward 25 of Lafayette – Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia.

Jarod Lee Moreland 31 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance x2 and Possession of Marijuana 1st.

Christopher Stephen Abney 48 of Valley – Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Drug Paraphernalia.

Cayla Leshea Brooks 25 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia.

Deartavious Barnes 26 of Opelika – Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Ryan Hustin Pitchford 38 of Atlanta – Possession of a Controlled Substance Heroin- Possession of a Controlled Substance Alprazolam – Drug Paraphernalia – Attempt to Commit Possession of a Controlled Substance x17 – Possession of a Forged Instrument 3rd x17.

Jaqwuan Martez Johnson 19 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 2nd.

Jamie Shavers 36 of South Carolina – Possession of a Controlled Substance x2 – Drug Paraphernalia.

Amanda Dobbins 44 of Tennessee – Possession of Marijuana 2nd – Drug Paraphernalia.

Antonio Pankey 40 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance – Drug Paraphernalia.

Jessica Meacham 30 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance – Drug Paraphernalia.

Michael Beach 35 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance – Drug Paraphernalia.

David Spicer 39 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance – Drug Paraphernalia.

Michael Marable 29 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance x2 – Possession of Marijuana 2nd – Drug Paraphernalia.

Jessica Martin 31 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance x2 – Possession of Marijuana 2nd – Drug Paraphernalia.

Alexis Wilson 34 of Lanett – Possession of Marijuana 1st – Drug Paraphernalia.

Ronald Wilson 67 of Lanett – Possession of Marijuana 2nd – Drug Paraphernalia.

Barry Myers 52 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance – Drug Paraphernalia.

Lamarcus Calloway 21 of Cusseta – Possession of a Controlled Substance – Possession of Marijuana 2nd – Drug Paraphernalia.

Derrick Calloway 19 of Opelika – Possession of a Controlled Substance – Possession of Marijuana 2nd.

Eric Alan Fulghum 36 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Michael Allen Kirkland 27 of Lanett – Possession of Marijuana 2nd.

Jason Mathew Kirkland 25 of Lanett – Possession of Marijuana 2nd.

Mallory Elizabeth Pike 32 of Lafayette – Possession of Marijuana 2nd.

Ricky Lewis Banks 38 of Five Points – Distribution of a Controlled Substance – Trafficking in Methamphetamine – Certain Person forbidden (firearm) – Drug Paraphernalia.

Ashley Katura Gregory 38 of Valley – Drug Paraphernalia.

Tenjenio Demontue Sharpe 38 of Lanett – Drug Paraphernalia.

Abigail Lee Yates 24 of Lanett – Drug Paraphernalia.

To report drug crimes please contact the Chambers County Drug Task Force at 334-756-0570.