More than 750 new jobs within driving distance to Columbus

HelloFresh, America’s leading meal kit company is bringing more than 750 jobs to Newnan as the company establishes roots in the Southeast. That announcement today by Governor Brian Kemp.

“It is a pleasure to welcome the largest meal kit service in the U.S. to the Peach State,” said Governor Kemp. “I’m confident Newnan’s central location and our state’s unparalleled, rapidly growing logistics network will serve HelloFresh well as they invest in Georgia and bring jobs to the hardworking people of Coweta County.”

HelloFresh is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. In 2019, the company reportedly delivered more than 281 million meals to customers in thirteen countries and across three continents.

The Newnan facility will serve HelloFresh and EveryPlate customers across the Southeast from its 208,930-square-foot Newnan facility, located at 510 International Park.

“We are excited to make Newnan, Georgia, the newest home for HelloFresh’s rapidly growing U.S. operations,” said Uwe Voss, CEO of HelloFresh US. “This new distribution center supports HelloFresh’s long-term growth plans and allows us to serve even more customers with fresh, delicious recipes delivered right to their doorsteps.”

HelloFresh will bring hundreds of jobs to the local community, including meal distribution and assembly positions along with associate, lead, supervisor, and management opportunities. Individuals interested in career opportunities with HelloFresh are encouraged to visit hellofresh.com/careers/locations/us for additional information.

