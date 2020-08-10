More than 750 new jobs within driving distance to Columbus

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) - Border Patrol agents from the Detroit Station arrested a convicted sex offender over the weekend.

Agents responded to a call from Macomb County Sheriff’s deputy to assist in identifying a man who was involved in an altercation at a marina in Harrison Township.

A record check on the 44-year-old man revealed he was convicted in 1997 of Felony Criminal Sexual Conduct as well as in 2009 and 2010 for Failure To Register As Sex Offender.

“This collaboration between Border Patrol and the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office resulted in a predator being removed from the community,” said Detroit Station Patrol Agent in Charge David York. “The goal of our work with law enforcement partners is making our communities a safer place to live.”

Moushtaq Korkees was supposed to leave the country after his conviction in 1997 and placed on an Order of Supervision while Immigration and Customs Enforcement tried to get travel documents for his return to Iraq. He violated multiple orders and has been a fugitive since 2013.

Korkees was processed at the Detroit Border Patrol Station and turned over to the custody of ICE.