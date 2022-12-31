SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – Dense fog contributes to a New Year’s Eve pile-up in East Alabama involving more than a dozen vehicles. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says there are no reports of any deaths so far.

First responders tell WRBL there are more than a dozen vehicles involved in the pileup along 280. We know of at least one serious injury, and one minor injury. We have not heard of any deaths at this hour. Emergency crews remain on scene Saturday night.

The multi-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 8:57 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, and caused both eastbound and westbound lanes of U.S. 280 near Lee Road 980, in Lee County to be blocked for an undetermined amount of time. The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) has been notified and is enroute. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are currently on scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

The major crash is impacting both directions of US 280 just before Shadow Wood Drive in Lee County, Alabama. Please avoid the area and pray for all involved.

There is a dense fog alert – impacting visibility.