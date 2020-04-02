More than cookie cutters, local business turns to making face shields

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas cookie-cutter business is switching its focus to try to make a dent in the medical supply shortage across the country with homemade face shields.

“I reached out to our local medical center to see if they needed help with anything, we initially thought about actual masks and in talking with them we decided to do a face shield,” said Bobbi Baton, owner of Bobbi’s Cutters. “We actually made up several of these, and we took it over to them and then they approved it on Friday afternoon, and we spent all weekend printing the pieces for it.”

Barton said her business started slowing down due to COVID-19. So with her extra time and 30 printers she knew could help in a time of need, that’s when she got to work.

Barton started with 225 face shields and took those to her local medical center. Now she’s made another 400 face shields. She said because of her success she is getting calls from people all over the country.

“I’m getting contacted by different people, you know, Newton Medical Center who we reached out to, to begin with, but earlier today I was contacted by Hutch hospitals to see if we would do something,” said Barton. “Then we’ve been reached out to from respiratory therapists in New York.”

Medical staff have recently been seen wearing non-traditional gear to protect themselves, which Barton said is a key reason for why she is helping out.

“They’re currently using badminton glasses,” said Barton. “I just can’t even fathom using that for medical reasons.”