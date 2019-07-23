Morehouse student alleges sexual abuse, announces plans to sue school

ATLANTA- (CBS) A Morehouse College administer is on-leave amid an investigation of sexual abuse allegations brought against him by a student.

Michael Key says he was sexually abused since his freshman year at Morehouse. Key and his attorney spoke to the media yesterday, alleging he suffered abuse by the assistant director of student services, Demarkus Crews.

Crews is on administrative leave as the college investigates the allegations against him.

“It’s something that I didn’t know that a lot of people experienced, especially a lot of men, so, a lot of people have told me, like I’ve inspired them. They’ve called things such as like, hero,” Crews told reporters Monday in Atlanta.

“I’m here today, standing with my client, Mr. Keys, because this is a disgrace that Morehouse has allowed this to happen to not only my client, but to other clients in similar situations,” said Key’s attorney, Tiffany Simmons.

Morehouse College released a statement saying student safety is a top priority and adds action will be taken against anyone violating college policy with inappropriate behavior.