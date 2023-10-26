HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The most expensive house in Henderson County has recently hit the market.

Laurelgate is an 8,945-square-foot home located at 3000 Laurel Park Highway in Hendersonville.

It has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms along with a five-car garage.

The home, built in 1993, sits on 101 acres of land with a cottage and barn to go along with the house.

Along the property, you will find walk trials, finishing ponds, putting greens, and tennis and basketball courts.

The asking price is $7,750,000

  • Living Room
    Living Room (Credit: Ryan Theede)
  • Another angle of the living room
    Another angle of the living room (Credit: Ryan Theede)
  • Kitchen
    Kitchen (Credit: Ryan Theede)
  • Back porch
    Back porch (Credit: Ryan Theede)
  • Master Bedroom
    Master Bedroom (Credit: Ryan Theede)
  • Office
    Office (Credit: Ryan Theede)
  • Master Bathroom
    Master Bathroom (Credit: Ryan Theede)
  • Bedroom
    Bedroom (Credit: Ryan Theede)
  • Game room
    Game room (Credit: Ryan Theede)
  • Cottage
    Cottage (Credit: Ryan Theede)
  • Living Room in Cottage
    Living Room in Cottage (Credit: Ryan Theede)
  • Pond
    Pond (Credit: Ryan Theede)