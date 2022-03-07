Every new parent faces the difficult decision of choosing the perfect name for a newborn. First names rarely get changed after being assigned and carry with them a wide range of meanings and associations. This creates a lot of pressure on expectant parents to pick the perfect moniker for their little ones.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, many parents end up choosing the same names over and over. Research suggests that we pick specific names implying desired characteristics about our children, selecting names for boys and girls intended to shape them. Male monikers are commonly inspired by political, cultural, and personal influences that suggest good, masculine, and well-rounded people.
The 1960s are commonly associated with tie-dye-clad hippies, psychedelic experimentation, and rock ‘n’ roll icons like the Beatles and Jimi Hendrix. But underneath the flower power, free love exterior, the ‘60s were a period of radical social and political change—not only in the United States but around the world. The decade was one characterized by a host of juxtapositions; anger and fear over injustice and uneasy political conditions lived alongside notions of musical awakening and pacifist harmony.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the ‘60s in South Carolina using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born. The names in this list represent the distinct intersection of Baby Boomer and Gen X and a reflection of some of the most well-known celebrities, musicians, and trends of the time. Keep reading to see if your name was among the most popular in the ‘60s in your home state.
#50. Barry
Barry is a name of Irish origin meaning “fair-haired”.
South Carolina
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,132
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 619 (#5 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #79
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 47,206
#49. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.
South Carolina
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,157
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,489 (#19 most common name, +28.7% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #84
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 44,218
#48. Danny
Danny is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
South Carolina
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,224
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 83 (#450 (tie) most common name, -93.2% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #58
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 60,698
#47. Ronnie
Ronnie is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “mountain of strength”.
South Carolina
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,250
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 61 (#543 (tie) most common name, -95.1% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #102
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 34,547
#46. Keith
Keith is a name of Celtic origin meaning “wood, forest”.
South Carolina
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,251
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 103 (#387 most common name, -91.8% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 112,619
#45. Dennis
Dennis is a name of Greek origin meaning “follower of Dionysius”.
South Carolina
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,263
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 76 (#481 most common name, -94.0% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #39
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 94,992
#44. Roger
Roger is a name of German origin meaning “famous spearman”.
South Carolina
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,276
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66 (#520 (tie) most common name, -94.8% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #49
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 71,449
#43. Rodney
Rodney is a name of English origin meaning “island near the clearing”.
South Carolina
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,276
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104 (#385 (tie) most common name, -91.8% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #48
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 72,173
#42. Eric
Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.
South Carolina
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,329
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 359 (#145 most common name, -73.0% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 152,262
#41. Billy
Billy is a name of English origin meaning “resolute protection”.
South Carolina
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,329
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 57 (#560 most common name, -95.7% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #73
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 48,334
#40. Henry
Henry is a name of German origin meaning “estate ruler”.
South Carolina
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,333
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,189 (#41 most common name, -10.8% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #93
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 39,086
#39. Scott
Scott is a name of Scotland origin meaning “a Scotsman”.
South Carolina
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,382
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 83 (#450 (tie) most common name, -94.0% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 266,936
#38. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
South Carolina
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,482
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,408 (#27 most common name, -5.0% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 242,161
#37. Gary
Gary is a name of English origin meaning “spearman”.
South Carolina
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,533
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65 (#526 (tie) most common name, -95.8% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 166,046
#36. Randy
Randy is a name of Norse origin meaning “shield-wolf”.
South Carolina
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,561
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 80 (#466 most common name, -94.9% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #40
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 93,889
#35. Jimmy
Jimmy is a name of English origin meaning “supplanter”.
South Carolina
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,566
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94 (#405 (tie) most common name, -94.0% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #77
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 47,234
#34. Stephen
Stephen is a name of Greek origin meaning “wreath, crown”.
South Carolina
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,587
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 265 (#190 most common name, -83.3% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 152,285
#33. Edward
Edward is a name of English origin meaning “prosperous”.
South Carolina
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,744
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 341 (#155 most common name, -80.4% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #29
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 144,022
#32. Brian
Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
South Carolina
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,789
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 290 (#173 most common name, -83.8% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 258,277
#31. Bobby
Bobby is a name of German origin meaning “bright fame”.
South Carolina
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,793
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 82 (#457 most common name, -95.4% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #80
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 46,257
#30. Ricky
Ricky is a name of German origin meaning “powerful leader”.
South Carolina
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,835
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69 (#507 most common name, -96.2% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #52
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 66,342
#29. Kevin
Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
South Carolina
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,841
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 611 (#85 most common name, -66.8% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 271,514
#28. Johnny
Johnny is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is gracious”.
South Carolina
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,853
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136 (#324 most common name, -92.7% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #69
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 49,677
#27. Paul
Paul is a name of Latin origin meaning “humble”.
South Carolina
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,916
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 262 (#194 (tie) most common name, -86.3% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 242,587
#26. Jerry
Jerry is a name of English origin meaning “exalted of the Lord”.
South Carolina
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,060
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93 (#409 (tie) most common name, -95.5% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #41
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 93,566
#25. Steven
Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.
South Carolina
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,084
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 340 (#157 most common name, -83.7% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 290,739
#24. Tony
Tony is a name of Latin origin meaning “priceless one”.
South Carolina
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,150
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 106 (#381 most common name, -95.1% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #51
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 70,539
#23. Terry
Terry is a name of German origin meaning “power of the tribe”.
South Carolina
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,166
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97 (#397 most common name, -95.5% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #37
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 101,440
#22. George
George is a name of Greek origin meaning “farmer”.
South Carolina
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,219
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 416 (#124 most common name, -81.3% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #33
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 113,063
#21. Larry
Larry is a name of Latin origin meaning “from the place of the laurel leaves”.
South Carolina
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,228
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 88 (#426 most common name, -96.1% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #35
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 108,594
#20. Gregory
Gregory is a name of Latin origin meaning “watchful, alert”.
South Carolina
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,336
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 174 (#270 (tie) most common name, -92.6% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 187,574
#19. Ronald
Ronald is a name of English origin meaning “counsel rule”.
South Carolina
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,386
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 128 (#337 (tie) most common name, -94.6% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 182,192
#18. Jeffrey
Jeffrey is a name of English origin meaning “pledge of peace”.
South Carolina
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,389
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 176 (#265 (tie) most common name, -92.6% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 302,105
#17. Donald
Donald is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “world ruler”.
South Carolina
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,466
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 106 (#381 most common name, -95.7% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 172,669
#16. Willie
Willie is a name of English origin meaning “resolute”.
South Carolina
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,468
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 67 (#516 (tie) most common name, -97.3% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #91
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 39,575
#15. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.
South Carolina
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,563
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,741 (#12 most common name, -32.1% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 237,285
#14. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.
South Carolina
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,124
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,464 (#22 most common name, -53.1% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 283,162
#13. Anthony
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.
South Carolina
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,622
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,003 (#51 most common name, -72.3% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 203,192
#12. Mark
Mark is a name of Latin origin meaning “God of war”.
South Carolina
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,745
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 260 (#196 most common name, -93.1% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 441,513
#11. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.
South Carolina
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,966
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,349 (#29 most common name, -66.0% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 327,231
#10. Timothy
Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning “honouring God”.
South Carolina
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,107
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 578 (#94 most common name, -85.9% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 276,888
#9. Kenneth
Kenneth is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “handsome”.
South Carolina
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,117
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 414 (#125 most common name, -89.9% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 227,552
#8. Richard
Richard is a name of German origin meaning “dominant ruler”.
South Carolina
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,253
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 433 (#119 most common name, -89.8% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 374,010
#7. Charles
Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.
South Carolina
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,184
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,425 (#26 most common name, -72.5% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 249,488
#6. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.
South Carolina
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 7,616
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,478 (#20 most common name, -80.6% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 734,169
#5. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.
South Carolina
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 7,930
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,594 (#1 most common name, -54.7% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 421,610
#4. Robert
Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.
South Carolina
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,059
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,266 (#36 most common name, -84.3% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 650,975
#3. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
South Carolina
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,785
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,975 (#9 most common name, -77.5% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 833,402
#2. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.
South Carolina
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,973
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,046 (#7 most common name, -77.2% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 713,653
#1. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.
South Carolina
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 13,378
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,730 (#2 most common name, -79.6% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 684,986