Mostert’s 4 TDs give 49ers 37-20 lead in NFC Championship

SANTA CLARA (KRON) — Game day, baby!

The San Francisco 49ers lead the Green Bay Packers 37-20 at the start of the fourth quarter in the NFC Championship game.

The winner will advance to Super Bowl LIV in Miami and take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Earlier Sunday afternoon, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs defeated the Tennessee Titans and became AFC champs, earning a ticket to South Beach.

On third and eight, Raheem Mostert scored a 36-yard touchdown. The 49ers took an early 7-0 lead.

Mostert makes it look so easy sometimes. — Kate Rooney (@TheKateRooney) January 19, 2020

On the other side of things, 49ers defense wasted no time getting to work.

Nick Bosa unleashed his inner beast early in the game. He and DeForest Buckner were all over Aaron Rodgers and the Packers’ offense.

The defense held the Packers to a scoreless first quarter as the numbers remained the same — 7-0 Niners heading into the 2nd quarter.

Robbie Gould knocked down a 54-yard field goal at the start of the second to give the Niners a 10-0 lead. That was Gould’s longest field goal of the season.

That was Robbie Gould's longest field goal of the season (54 yds). He hasn't missed since Dec. 1 at Baltimore. — Kate Rooney (@TheKateRooney) January 20, 2020

Mostert scored his second touchdown to extend the 49ers lead.

17-0 with a little over nine minutes in the first half.

And just when it seemed like the Packers were finally getting things rolling offensively, two words — Niners’ defense.

The Packers fumbled the ball and it was recovered by Buckner.

If there was a theme of the first half, it’d have to be: Raheem Mostert.

Mostert had 160 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. He absolutely ran all over the Packers.

Second multi-rush TD game for Mostert. In the NFC Championship, no less. He's just been an absolute revelation this season. — Kate Rooney (@TheKateRooney) January 20, 2020

Something might have sparked in the Packers’ locker room over half time because they were in total control on their first drive of the half.

Aaron Jones got Green Bay on the board with a quick touchdown. 49ers lead 27-7.

And then, on the next drive… Raheem Mostert scores a touchdown.

No you’re not having deja vu. Mostert collected his fourth touchdown of the game.

Packers are on the board. They also scored on their opening possession of the second half in Week 12. — Kate Rooney (@TheKateRooney) January 20, 2020

The Packers immediately scored at the start of the fourth quarter.

But Green Bay needed something bigger. No problems for Rodgers.

Rodgers found Davante Adams for a 65-yard carry that set up a Packers’ touchdown. The 92-yard drive brought the deficit down to 14.

49ers lead 34-20 with a little over eight minutes remaining in the game.

Go Niners!