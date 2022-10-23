TODAY: Sunday is looking great with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Tonight, mostly clear with lows in the upper 40 to low 50s.

MONDAY: Monday, will continue to be mostly sunny and dry with highs getting into the low 80s, so slightly above average for this time of the year. Out west, a frontal system, coupled with some leftover energy from Hurricane Roslyn will be getting its act together back around Texas and Oklahoma, and advancing eastward.

REST OF THE WORKWEEK: Much of the day Tuesday will probably be dry, but clouds will be increasing ahead of that frontal system. The front will have a line of showers and storms out ahead of it, and could arrive as early as late Tuesday. Right now, there doesn’t appear to be a threat for severe weather, as there’s not much instability, but a few of the storms could be the strong side. Currently, the front is expected to swing through around midnight, if not before, setting us for several more nice days, at least through Friday with seasonable to above average highs.

NEXT WEEKEND: Next weekend will feature another chance for some showers Saturday and very early on Sunday as an area of low pressure rides very near to the coast, and eventually comes through early Sunday. As of right now, this system doesn’t look like a big rainmaker. We’ll probably see some clouds around on Sunday too, thanks to some wrap around moisture, but for the most part, Sunday looks mostly dry. Of course, with it being a week away, the timing and dynamics of this system could change, so stayed tuned to the First Alert Weather team for the latest updates.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great Sunday! Brian