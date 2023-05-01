COLUMBUS Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus man accused in a February Motel 6 triple homicide made his first court appearance this morning.

Jeremiah Walker, 19 appeared in Columbus Recorder’s Court, facing a litany of charges including three murders.

He is accused of killing of 54-year-old Michael Carter, Sr., his wife, 50-year-old Tonya, and their 19-year-old son Michael Carter, Jr. He also shot a 4-year-old who survived.

Walker was scheduled to appear in court last month but it was postponed for him to hire a private attorney. That did not happen. He was represented Monday by public defender Payton Vernon.

Walker is being held in the Muscogee County Jail without bond. The case has been bound over to Superior Court.

The Carters were staying at the Motel 6 at the time of the shooting. Columbus police detective Donna Baker told the court there was an altercation between Walker and the Michael Carter Jr. The two were friends.

Details of the argument did not come out in court and District Attorney Stacey Jackson declined to expand on what may have started it.

The family wants the District Attorney to seek the death penalty against Walker. Here’s what Jackson had to say about that this morning.

“Right now. It’s too premature of a case for me to make any statement concerning that,” Jackson said. “I mean, we just had a preliminary hearing. I know we’re still waiting for autopsy reports. We’re still waiting on ballistic evidence to be tested. It’s just a probable cause hearing.” “

Jackson said that the discussion will happen in due time.

“That’s something that myself and chief assistant Don Kelly will need to talk to the police department about, discuss with the family,” Jackson said. “But it’s way too early to have that conversation and make any comment on that.”

Here is what Michael Carter Sr.’s brother, Milton, had to say after the hearing.

“This man didn’t just kill my family, he knew my family,” Milton Carter said. “Because my brother and they helped him. They did things for him. He killed my family. He took them away from me.”