Mother, 3 children left without home after overnight fire

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A home on St. Mary Church Road in Gordon was engulfed in flames around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

“We got contacted by dispatch there was structure fire on st. mary street, got over there the home was fully engulfed in flames,” Chief Jim Mock said.

This is the third fire that has happened this year. Local residents said they were concerned because the mother who lives in the house has two kids that are usually home during that time.

“After some investigation and searching, we realized there were no kids inside of the house,” Mock said. “No one was there.”

A citizen told WDHN this family is experiencing a difficult year. The owner of the home just lost her mom earlier this year.

The fire is still under investigation.

“It was a total loss,” Mock said. “Right now, it’s still under investigation with the state’s fire marshall, and (we) just (need) prayers for the family and the kids.”

Mayor Shanna Ray contacted WDHN after she said a report (not one of our own) was made about the water pressure.

“We had fire hydrants tested this year, and I have the IOS report,” Ray said. “However. the statement that has been previously been regarding this fire, about the hydrants not working, that’s inaccurate.”

Residents said they are praying for the family, and they will do all they can to help.