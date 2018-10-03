Mother, wife, cancer fighter shares her story

A cancer diagnosis can put you in the fight of your life.

If you or someone you love is fighting any type of cancer, a celebration is planned just for you. The Picture Perfect Knock Out Cancer Together event is set for Saturday for all cancer fighters.

Folanya Brown Williams of Columbus is a cancer fighter. Her current enemy: Inflammatory Breast Cancer, stage 3. She noticed a knot underneath her right arm.

“By the time I was able to feel it it was the size of a little ball that you get out of the bubble gun machine that you’re just playing with and bouncing and it was about that size and I knew right then that something is not right, something is wrong and at that time after I found that part I started feeling a little bit of pain and discomfort in my right breast. So I said ok, not in my mind was I thinking that this could be breast cancer. I’m thinking something is just going on,” said Williams.

But within days of her noticing the lump in her underarm…

“The skin started hardening and then it started swelling.”

Her doctor got her in quickly, and things progressed faster over the next week. She was stunned at the diagnosis.

“I couldn’t breathe. I immediately, the first thing I thought about was my baby girl, because I have my first daughter which is six and that was the first thing I thought about was what’s going to happen to my baby girl.”

Folanya Williams is in her third month of a six month chemo treatment. Doctors are trying to shrink the mass. Once they’re satisfied, surgery is next.

The Picture Perfect Knock Out Cancer Together Event is Saturday, October 6, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Piedmont Columbus Regional Health Conference Center. Amerigroup and the West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition along with Piedmont Columbus Regional are teaming up for the event. All cancer fighters are welcome.