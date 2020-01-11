Motorcycle group posts reward for info in Auburn Police Officer gravesite disturbance

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The motorcycle group who rode with slain Auburn Police Officer Will Buechner has collected a $1200 reward for anyone who contacts police with information leading to the person or persons responsible for violating the officer’s gravesite.

Auburn police confirm on Monday, January 6th the site was disturbed. News 3 is told an incident/offense report was filed in the case.

A picture obtained by News 3 shows American flags were taken from the ground and scattered, flowers were torn up at the grave. Buechner’s grave is marked by a thin blue line flag as the headstone has not been placed yet.

The story has outraged many in the community, including Officer Buechner’s motorcycle group called The Gunners. The group has provided steadfast support to Buechner’s family as they continue to mourn his passing.

Buechner is pictured here with his fellow Gunners

In a social media post the group says they have raised $1200 for any information provide to police regarding bringing those responsible for the act to justice.

Officer Buechner was killed in the line of duty on Sunday, May 19th, while responding to a domestic disturbance. Buechner was a 16-year veteran of the force who was married with two children.

Alabama Legislation making the murder of a first responder a capital offense now carries the name of the slain Auburn officer.

Will Buechner

The man accused in his Capital Murder also faces three counts of Attempted Murder of APD Officers Webb Sistrunk and Evan Elliot who were injured in the shooting. Another Auburn Police Officer was fired upon, but not wounded.

The disturbance at the gravesite comes during a week when law enforcement officers across the country were honored. Thursday was National Law Enforcement Officer Appreciation Day. The day celebrates those who stand watch in our neighborhoods and guard our schools. The day honors those who rush headlong into danger to protect strangers and who far too often make the ultimate sacrifice as Officer Buechner did.