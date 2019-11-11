Motorcycle ride, funeral held for Korbin Atchley

A Phenix City family that lost their four-year-old son to terminal brain cancer on November 3rd, has finally laid him to rest.

“I spent quite a bit of time with Korbin. He was a light. He was a vibrant, energetic little man. You’re less of a person if you didn’t get to meet him,” Joey Rucker with Southern Cruisers.

Korbin Atchley passed away from a terminal brain cancer called anaplastic ependymoma. After months and months of tests, doctor’s visits and long nights in the hospital, Korbin lost the battle to cancer. Today, a motorcycle ride was held in his honor, right before the funeral.

“He had a miraculous battle. But he gave it with life. He still smiled and still tried to do some of the things that a kid would do without the concern or the knowledge that it was close to the end. That’s one thing that you can count on the motorcycle community to rally against is children,” Jeffery Mitchell with Asphalt Cowboy Riding Club.

The family was escorted by the bikers to Vance Brooks Funeral Home where there was standing room only. Surrounded by Korbin was not only family and friends but his favorite cartoon characters Peppa Pig and PJ Masks.

After memories and kind words were shared, they closed his casket and ushered his family away.

“If it’s possible to live a full life at 3 and 3 quarters life.. he did it,” says Rucker