Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Interstate 85 in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a Tuesday night crash along Interstate 85 in Opelika.

Police report on August 13th, Opelika Police Department and the Opelika Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 85 northbound, near mile marker 63.

“The accident involved two vehicles, a passenger car and a motorcycle. The occupant of the motorcycle was injured as a result of the crash, and later flown by Lifesaver Helicopter to Midtown Medical Center in Columbus, GA, to be treated,” said Captain Shane Healey.

The occupants of the passenger car did not report any injuries at the time of the press release.

The motorcycle driver’s status is currently critical. The name of the driver is not being released at this time, pending notification of his family.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Opelika Police Department.

Anyone with information on this accident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Traffic Homicide Investigative Unit at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665.