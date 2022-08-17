



AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A shooting with injuries is under investigation along Interstate 85 North in Auburn. Police confirm a motorist has been shot and flown to a hospital. A shooter is not in custody as of 8:15 Wednesday morning. The incident happened around 6:45 Wednesday morning.

Traffic is backed up along the interstate between exit 51 and 57. Auburn police closed down interstate north at Exit 51. Southbound lanes remain open. Please avoid the area and keep in mind side streets will see an increase in traffic..

WRBL is awaiting more info from Auburn police.