Ms. Wheelchair Alabama preps for national competition

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Ms. Wheelchair Alabama was crowned in January and she’s right in the Birmingham-metro area.

Karneshia Patton has worn the crown for only a month and she is already preparing for the national Ms. Wheelchair America competition in August.

Although Patton has never competed in pageants, she takes every opportunity to share her voice and platform for people with disabilities. Living with spina bifida, she has gained national attention in the “Shake My Beauty” campaign.

Patton said she is hoping her platform will help spread awareness for people living with disabilities.

“I’m hoping that when people see Ms. Wheelchair Alabama they see another human being,” Patton said. “That not only has a disability but she’s thriving in her disability. She can do whatever she sets her mind to, whatever you would like for her to do; we can do these things.”

Patton is a full-time nail technician, an athlete, model and college graduate studying for her MBA. Although she is wheelchair-bound, she doesn’t let that define her.

In the Shake My Beauty video, you see Patton rip the runway. Her video topped the 1 million mark in eight days.

