COLUMBUS DAY: The mostly sunny and dry conditions continue for Monday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Tonight, expect mostly clear skies and lows in the 50s.

TUESDAY: Most of the day on Tuesday will feature lots of sunshine, but late afternoon into the evening, we’ll see some clouds around the area. Highs on Tuesday in the mid 80s as the flow starts to come from the south, warming us up just a tad.

WEDNESDAY: The first part of Wednesday looks pretty good, but as we go through the day, we’ll become mostly cloudy and by the time we head home in the evening, we may be dealing with some showers and possibly a rumble of thunder.

THURSDAY: The chance for some showers continues into early Thursday as a cool front approaches. Once the front moves through during the day, it will clear things out and cool us down a bit heading into the weekend.

WEEKEND: The weather for the weekend is looking great with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows in will dip into the upper 40s to low 50s, well below average for this time of the year.

TROPICS: The tropics are all quite and no new tropical activity is expected over the next 5 days.

