Multi-agency manhunt continues for serial home burglar

COLUMBUS, Ga. – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Columbus Police Department are now actively looking for a serial burglar.

The suspect has been breaking into homes in Harris County and North Columbus in the river road area.

Ben Kiger, an administrator for the Harris county neighborhood watch is alerting people in Harris County.

Kiger said, “There’s a lot of information that comes available to us before anyone else, so after something happens we immediately notify them so that they know to be on the lookout.”

The house break-ins started in Harris County and progressed to North Columbus.

Authorities say the serial burglar is focusing on the smaller items like food and jewelry, anything he can fit into a small bag and then he runs off in the woods.

Donna Tompkins from the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office sent 6 deputies to assist in the search.

Tompkins said, “More boots on the ground I would assume, the more officers we have in this area is better because we can spread out and do a search for him.”

Authorities are looking for an African American man who is between 5’8” and 5’11”. He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, blue jeans and carrying a black backpack if you see him you’re asked to call police.