Multiple bomb threats at D.C. schools, evacuations ongoing

UPDATE 2:50 p.m. — Police said that the schools have been cleared.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Officials are reporting that multiple bomb threats have been received across the District over 24 hours, including at several D.C. public schools (DCPS) and charter schools. Police said that evacuations are ongoing.

The D.C. Police Department released the following list of schools that have received a threat:

Dunbar High School

Theodore Roosevelt High School

Ron Brown High School

KIPP DC College Preparatory

IDEA Public Charter School

Seed Public Charter School

DCPS Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee tweeted, “@dcpublicschools values the safety of all our students, staff, and visitors and will continue to offer support to our school communities while the MPD investigations are ongoing.”