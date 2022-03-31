TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Wednesday evening in a multiple-car crash in Greenville County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on US-25 North of Travelers Rest.

Troopers said a 2004 Honda SUV was traveling east on SC-414 then entered on to US-25. The Honda was struck on the left side by two people in a 2007 armored truck traveling south.

The crash caused the Honda SUV to hit the left side of a 2012 Jeep that was preparing to turn left, troopers said. Debris from the 2007 armored truck struck a 2009 Toyota pick-up that was also trying to turn left.

Troopers said the driver of the Honda SUV died at the scene of the crash.

According to SCHP, the drivers and passenger of the armored truck and Jeep were taken to the hospital with injuries. The driver of the Toyota had no injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by SCHP.