Multiple police officers shot in Philadelphia during active firefight

According to sources, at least six Philadelphia police officers were shot during an active firefight in Philadelphia’s Nicetown-Tioga section and rushed to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon, the president of the Fraternal Order of Police said. Another officer suffered a non-shooting injury during the incident.

The officers were taken to Temple University Hospital, where dozens of officers have surrounded the hospital.

Police tell our CBS affiliate that the injuries the officers sustained are believed to be non-life-threatening. As of 5:45 p.m., police say a male shooter is still inside the property at the scene. Police say the suspect is still firing.

Our CBS-affiliate reports that police have entered the building where the suspect or suspects are still inside.

We will keep you updated as the scene continues.