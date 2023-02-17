COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Multiple shots rang out at the Shell gas station on Warm Springs Road Connector and Miller Road on Friday night.

Over a dozen law enforcement officials from the Columbus Police Department and Muscogee Sheriff’s Office were on the scene. The entire gas station remains blocked off with crime scene tape.

CPD’s Crime Scene Unit could be seen collecting evidence as well as photographing the scene. Over a dozen evidence markers were also observed on the scene.

This shooting comes on the tail end of two other shootings in Columbus, one of those was deadly, and the other was involving MCSO investigator.

