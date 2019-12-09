Tuskegee shootings leave one person dead and critically injures another

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WRBL) – One man has been killed and another remains in critical condition after a Sunday night shooting around 8:00 in Tuskegee.

The victims’ identities have not been released as of Monday morning. So far an arrest has not been made.

“Tuskegee Police responded to the 900 block of Della Sullins Street in Tuskegee in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival officers made contact with two black male victims ages 20 and 22 lying on the ground. Both victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to East Alabama Medical Center where the 20-year-old was treated for life-threatening injuries and the 22-year-old was deceased,” said Tuskegee Police Chief Marquez Jones.

Tuskegee Mayor Tony Haygood says another shooting was reported along Brown Street. Investigators are trying to determine if the shootings are connected.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s SBI, Tuskegee Police and the Macon Co. Sheriff’s Office and Opelika Police are investigating.