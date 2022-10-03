OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – An Opelika man is facing murder charges after a body was found by a trash collector over the weekend.

24-year-old Ker’detrius Mercer was discovered around 4:00 Saturday morning at the dump site near Hickory Haven Mobile Home Park off Crawford Road. The trash collector was picking up their load at the dumpster when they saw a body and called police.

During the investigation, 22-year-old Reginald Lamar Hooks was developed as a suspect. Monday, October 3, Opelika Police served a search warrant at Hickory Haven Trailer Park, located in the 800 Block of Crawford Road, where Hooks was arrested for murder.

A possible motive has not been released at this time. This case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department. If you have information, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through Opelika Police Mobile App.