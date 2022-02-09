Murder arrest made in deadly Opelika shooting

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika Police arrested 32-year-old Gregory Geraldo Miles for Murder in Tuesday night’s shooting death of 37-year-old Jela Marshall in the 900 Block of Morgan Avenue. Miles is currently being held at the Lee County Jail.

On Tuesday, February 8, at approximately 6:42 PM, Opelika Police Officers responded to the area in reference to a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers located a victim in the roadway. Lee County Coroner Bill Harris arrived on the scene and pronounced the victim deceased.

Police say an argument led to the deadly shooting. This case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.