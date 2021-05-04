Murder charges in Columbus beating death

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Charges have been upgraded to murder in the April 11 assault of a Columbus man who later died as a result of his injuries, according to a news release.

Columbus Police responded to 1544 11th Ave. at 11:30 p.m. in reference to an assault. That’s where they found Craig Perry, 45, suffering from “severe head injuries.”

Emergency Medical Services transported Perry to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment.

The Robbery and Assault Unit investigated the case, which led to the arrest of Christopher Shane Tice, 41, for aggravated assault. When Perry succumbed to his injuries and died on April 26, charges against Tice were upgraded to murder.

Police ask anyone with information relating to this case to call Det. W. Ragland at (706) 225-4056. You can remain anonymous by calling (706) 653-3188.