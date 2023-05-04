PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed a murder conviction stemming from a 2019 shooting at a Phenix City sports bar.

Delewis Antwan Collier, 40, was initially convicted in the Russell County Circuit Court on May 5, 2022. On appeal, Collier sought that his conviction be reversed.

Trial evidence shows on December 25, 2019, Collier and Sidney Jones were at a Phenix City sports bar. According to officials, Collier and Jones had several altercations before the night of the murder.

A news release states Collier saw Jones at the bar. Collier left to get a gun, which was used to shoot Jones multiple times, officials say. Security camera footage of the incident was captured.

At trial, Collier argued he was afraid of Jones, saying he thought he saw Jones with a gun on the night of the shooting. This was rejected by the jury and the case later concluded with a guilty verdict.

Almost a year after Collier’s conviction on Friday, April 28, the court affirmed Collier’s forty-five-year sentence.