Murder suspect Gerald Reed makes appearance in Recorder’s Court

The man arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on Wallace Drive made his appearance in Recorder’s Court.

22-year-old Gerald Reed was escorted by deputies while entering into court this morning. Reed pled not guilty to the murder of 21-year-old Jaylin Williams.

Police say Williams was found suffering from a gunshot wound at his grandmother’s home back on August 1st.

Williams was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional, where he later died. Police say Shell casings, and surveillance footage was collected at the scene.

Cell phone and Facebook messages from Reed were also obtained by police. Detectives say during questioning, Reed admitted involvement in the shooting.

Detectives believe robbery was the motive behind the shooting. The case is bound over to Superior Court.