Murder suspect in connection to shooting on MLK Jr. Blvd appears in Recorder’s Court

The suspect police believed to have murdered a man outside a Columbus convenience store appeared before a judge this morning and entered a plea.

In the early morning hours of June 2, 2018, police found Rufus Mabry murdered on outside of a pool hall, club and convenience store on the block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Police say several people likely witnessed the murder.

For more than a year no arrests were made in the murder of Rufus Mabry. Police asked the public for help last month on the one year anniversary of his murder.

Today, the suspect police arrested a couple of weeks ago made his first court appearance.

33-year-old Joseph ‘J.T.’ Taylor pled not guilty to murder charges. Police say Taylor is responsible for shooting and killing Rufus Mabry outside of a convenience store back on June 2nd, 2018.

Prosecutors say a 40-caliber gun was used to killed Mabry. They say that same gun was registered to Taylor’s girlfriend. However, Taylor’s attorney says there’s no concrete evidence against his client.

“To me, it just seems like a very weak problematic case, but I understand the judge at this level it’s a probable cause hearing so he’s going to be reluctant to throw a murder case out, but it seems like the evidence was very weak at best,” says Mark Shelnutt, Defense Attorney.

Prosecutors say surveillance footage was obtained from a business across the street the night of the murder showing the shooting.