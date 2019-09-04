Murder suspect in Wilson Apartment shooting pleads not guilty in Recorder’s Court

The man arrested for the murder of a 21-year-old man during Labor Day weekend in Columbus made an appearance in Recorder’s Court.

26-year-old Devarey Smith pled not guilty to the murder of 21-year-old K’Darious Bartlett.

Police was called to the 3400 block on 8th Ave at Wilson Apartments Sunday evening about a shooting.

Homicide detectives say when they arrived on the scene, they saw Bartlett lying on a sofa in the living room suffering from a gunshot wound.

Detectives say they interviewed 6 witnesses that state at least 5 males ran from the scene. An employer of Smith contacted police to turn himself in.

During questioning with police, Smith gave a statement saying someone asked him how to operate a rifle and the gun went off.

Smith was scared and fled the scene. So far no witnesses have backed up his statement. The case is bound over to Superior Court.

