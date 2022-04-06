

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Kenneth Miles has been arrested in the February 12, 2022 murder of 22-year-old Brianna Robinson. Miles waived his appearance in Columbus Recorder’s Court, Wednesday morning but Judge Julius Hunter still heard his case.

Sergeant Mark Neal with the Columbus Police Departments Investigative Services Homicide Unit testified that six individuals all arrived in the same vehicle to Benning Hills Park that evening. Of the six, there were four armed males and two unarmed females.

Neal testified Miles took Ryan Krobetzky’s gun from him and shot both Krobetzky and Brianna Robinson. Robinson died on the scene and Krobetzky was transported to a local hospital with multiple gun shot wounds and survived his injuries. Nine .380 mm shell casings were recovered, the weapon is believed to be a handgun.

Three witnesses positively identified Miles as the shooter in a six person line up. Since the incident, a fourth witness has been a victim of homicide.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force arrested Miles Wednesday afternoon in Columbus.

Muscogee County Sherriff Greg Countryman said in a Facebook post on Tuesday:

“The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force executed Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault Arrest Warrants, issued by the Columbus Police Department, on Kenneth Miles at 6016 Georgetown Dr. Columbus, Georgia. After a short foot pursuit, Miles was taken into custody by deputies without further incident. Miles is a validated gang member and also had, in his possession, a Glock 19 9mm Pistol. The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work toward ridding the streets of Muscogee County of violent offenders and weapons, in order to make our county a safer place for all Citizens. As our motto states – working together, accomplishing great things.”

Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact Sergeant Neal with CPD at (706) 225-4295.