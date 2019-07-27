Murder suspect’s preliminary hearing is rescheduled for later time

A Columbus man suspected in a murder back in May made his first court appearance.

28 year old Julius Doby stepped in front of a judge and had his initial hearing rescheduled for later this week.

Doby faces charges alleging he shot and killed 25 year old Johnny Hawkins Junior on May 25. The shooting happened at Thorton Drive and Kendrick Avenue.

Doby faces charges of murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm of a convicted felon. He currently has no bond set.

The judge rescheduled his hearing to Tuesday at 2 p.m.