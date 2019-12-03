Former Hoover police officer turns himself in following discovery of wife’s body in Mountain Brook

UPDATE (12/2 3:25 p.m.): Attorney Tommy Spina confirmed the suspect in Megan Louise Montgomery’s death is her husband, Jason Bragg McIntosh.

Spina tells CBS 42 that McIntosh, 44, turned himself into the Mountain Brook Police Department.

Earlier reports from CBS 42 indicate McIntosh, a former Hoover Police Officer, has been involved in two prior domestic incidents involving Montgomery.

According to court documents, Montgomery had a protective order against McIntosh.

“To me, this case stands for the proposition that domestic violence is a real societal problem that is gender neutral and needs to be addressed in any relationship at the first sign of aggression by either party,” Spina said in a written statement to CBS 42. “Death should not be the result of a relationship gone bad. This is all very sad but also very real.”

ORIGINAL: MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT)– Mountain Brook Police have identified the woman whose body was found at the athletic complex as Megan Louise Montgomery, 31, from Hoover.

We are deeply saddened and shaken by the loss of one of our own, Megan Montgomery. Megan was a founding member of the… Posted by Greater Birmingham Humane Society on Monday, December 2, 2019

Police say the primary suspect in the case turned himself in Monday afternoon and is being held in the Mountain Brook jail pending warrants.

The homicide investigation is active and ongoing.

Check back for updates.

LATEST POSTS